PM Modi urges ministers to ensure peace, harmony and unity in society

Speaking in the Parliament, PM Modi said “Vikas is our mantra; peace, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development.”

He added, “All MPs should take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity in society.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to ensure smooth functioning in the Parliament. The meeting was called over the scuffle that took place yesterday between BJP MP Jaskaur Meena and Congress MP Ramya Haridas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani are also in attendance at the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi said “Prime Minister Modi said that for development, there must be peace, unity and harmony. He also said that even today there are some parties that keep party interest above national interest.”