PM Narendra Modi slams Manmohan Singh over ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan

PM Modi on Tuesday went on the offensive on the issue of nationalism when speaking to BJP MPs in a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board in Delhi.

Modi was quoted by news reports as saying people who had earlier objected to chanting Vande Mataram now “sense a foul smell even when saying Bharat Mata ki jai”.

On February 22, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had said chanting of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ was misused to construct a “militant and purely emotional” idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

Modi did not single out Manmohan Singh by name on Tuesday, but declared the BJP “was working for the country”, while others were fighting for their party’s survival. Modi said political interests are “supreme” for some parties but for the BJP, “national interest is above everything”.

At the meeting, Modi stressed the need for peace, harmony and unity in society, saying it is a prerequisite for the country’s development. Modi asked BJP MPs to take the lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.