“Seems like I have no right to live in India,” says rtd soldier in Delhi relief camp

The Delhi riots have taken many lives and have left many on the roads. One such life is of a retired CRPF jawaan for the last 22 years. Aish Mohammaad has found it difficult to come in terms with the present condition in the whole process of coming back to a normal life.

The 58 year old is among many of those hundred victimes who have taken shelter in a relife camp in an Eidgah in Mustafabad.

He had a house in the nearby area of Bhagirathi Vihar which was set ablaze by a violent mob on February 25.

“200-300 rioters came and threw stones, fired bullets and then set fire to the house. I was inside with my 26-year-old son. We went to the terrace and jumped into the neighbour’s house. My niece was set to get married on the 29th March so all jewels were kept and they robbed it all,” he told while speaking to NDTV.

In 1991, I even served in Kashmir and suffered injuries. Now after what has been done in the riots I feel I do not have a right to live in this country,” Mohammad added further.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Delhi riots. His government had also announced an ex gratia of Rs 25,000 to those whose houses have been set ablaze.