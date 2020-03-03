Sensex Nifty ends in the worst points of 2020

The market benchmark Sensex and Nifty have come to the lowest points of this year. The Sensex surged 1.3 per cent or 480 points to close at 38,624 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 1.5 per cent or 171 points to settle at 11,303.

European markets were also trading sharply higher with France’s CAC40 index advancing 2.4 per cent, Germany’s DAX climbing 2 per cent and United Kingdom’s FTSE100 index rising 2.4 per cent.

Power, Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Energy sector gauges also rose between 2-3.6 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap index advanced 1.8 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index climbed 1.2 per cent.

Vedanta was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 8 per cent to close at Rs 120.

Siun Pharma, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Grasim Industries and Coal India also rose between 4.8-7.2 per cent each.

On the losing side, Yes Bank and ITC suffered the most. .