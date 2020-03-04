10 People including TMC state president arrested for running sex racket

Madhya Pradesh police has arrested 10 people including state president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for running a sex racket in the capital city of Bhopal. The sex racket was run inside a fake clinic in the Barkhedi area of Bhopal.

The clinic was not registered. The owners of the clinic claimed that patients with venereal diseases were being treated at the clinic.

Sachin Singh Chauhan, reportedly the state committee president of TMC was also arrested . The police conducted a raid in the fake clinic after getting a tip-off. Police has also arrested Gayatri Singh Veer, the kingpin of the sex racket. Police has also arrested three women in their 20s and six men who were supposed to be customers.