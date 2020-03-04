Ban on social media lifted from Kashmir after 7 months: Here is the list of accessible websites

After seven months of internet shut down in Kashmir, the J&K administration has removed restrictions on social media across the UT. The directions came after the centre governemnt’s clampdown on the state, scrapping the special status provided to the state under article 370.

The order, that was issued without the requisite whitelisted websites, stated that internet access shall be available across the Union Territory of J&K with speed restricted to 2G and “these services shall not be made available on pre-paid sim cards”. Additionally, for fixed-line internet, connectivity shall continue to be made available “with mac-binding at unlimited speeds”.

Here is the list of accessible website:

447213554-J-K-List-of-whitelisted-websites-as-on-16-2-2020