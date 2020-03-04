Boxing: Sakshi Chaudhary enter quarter finals of Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers

In Boxing, India’s women boxer Sakshi Chaudhary entered the quarter finals of the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers at the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Sakshi who is a junior world champion, beat Asian silver-medallist and fourth seed Nilawan Techasuep of Thailand to make it to the quarterfinals.

Sakshi will next be up against Korea’s Im Aeji on Monday. Making the semifinals would assure Sakshi of a spot in the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July-August this year.

Yesterday, the seasoned duo of Gaurav Solanki and Ashish Kumar advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s draw. Ashish will square off against Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu in 75 kg division while Solanki will be up against top-seeded Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov in the 57 kg category.