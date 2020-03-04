Coronavirus : Australia announces purchase limit on toilet papers

Australia’s Woolworths has introduced a purchase limit on toilet paper amid panic buying sparked by the spread of coronavirus in Australia.

Each customer will now only be allowed to purchase four packs of toilet rolls in store or online, a Woolworths spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo News Australia on Wednesday morning.

“Woolworths has today moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to the products,” the spokesperson said.

“It will help shore up stock levels as suppliers ramp up local production and deliveries in response to higher than usual demand.”