Forex Market; Indian rupee slips against US dollar for third day in a row

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar for the third day in a row. The downward rally of the Indian rupee was due to the announcement about fresh cases of coronavirus in the country by the government.

The Indian rupee opened 73.08 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange. During the trading hours the Indian rupee has fluctuated between 72.90 and 73.50. At last the Indian rupee has settled at73.22 against the US dollar registering a loss of 11 paise against its previous close.

The Indian rupee has settled at 73.29 against the US dollar on Tuesday.