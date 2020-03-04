ICC T20I Rankings : Team India’s opener Shafali Verma becomes World No. 1 T20I batswoman

Team India’s opener 16-year-old Shafali is the youngest Indian ever in men’s and women’s cricket to be ranked No. 1 in any ICC Player Rankings table. She jumped 19 places and surpassed former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates to grab the top spot with 761 points.

Shafali has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia having amassed 161 runs in four matches so far at an average of 40.25. Her strike rate of 161 is the highest among all batters in the tournament.

Shafali has been one of the key players for India in their campaign so far with her contributions at the top of the order being one of the main reasons behind the team’s unbeaten run in the tournament. She is only the second Indian after Mithali Raj to be ranked No. 1 in women’s T20I.

As a young girl, Shafali Verma pretended to be a boy just so she could play cricket.Now, the 16-year-old has risen to be the No.1 T20I batter in the world!