Indian expat working in Saudi won 10 million Dirham in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

An Indian expat working in Saudi Arabia has won 10 million Dirham in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw held on March 3, Tuesday. An Indian national named Mohan Chnadradas has won the prize money of 10 million Dirham.

Mohan Chnadradas bought the ticket number. 050897 on February 27. As the host of the draw called him to inform the news he could not believe his fortune.

Apart from the first prize of 10 million Dirham , winners of nine other consolation prizes and Jeep Grand Cherokee was also named in the draw held. Due to precautionary measures in the light of novel coronavirus the draw was not open to public.