Indian rupee slumps against UAE Dirham

The international market has been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Major international markets has been slipped down due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has slipped down against UAE dirham and touched 20 against the UAE currency. As per tradersThe Indian rupee is trading at 20.02 against USe dirham. The Indian rupee has opened 73.10 against the US dollar and then gained against it and is trading at 72.90 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.09% to 97.24. The domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty has slipped down on Wednesday.