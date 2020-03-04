NASA set to unveil the name of next ‘Mars Rover’ soon

NASA is all set to unveil the name of the agency’s next Mars rover, currently known as Mars 2020, on Thursday. The naming event will ve streamed live via NASA Television at 1:30 PM (EST), followed by a media teleconference at 3:30 PM about the mission and the naming. In addition to airing live on NASA Television, the event will stream live on Facebook, Ustream, YouTube, Twitter, NASA Television, and the agency’s website.

In January 2020, NASA had shortlisted nine finalists in the student naming contest for its next Mars rover. Students across the US, ranging from kindergarten to high school, submitted more than 28,000 potential names for NASA’s Mars 2020 rover. A panel of 4,700 volunteer judges picked only 9 names that have gone for the online poll.