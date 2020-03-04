Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ gets release date

Parineeti Chopra’s most-awaited film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ finally has a release date. The Yash Raj Films movie opens at theaters on March 20, the makers recently announced.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film has suffered much delay. Earlier it supposed to hit the screens in 2018. It was later pushed to 2019 but it didn’t release last year. Next news was abuzz that the movie will get a direct digital release.

Introducing Parineeti as Sandeep and Arjun as Pinky, production banner Yash Raj Films shared the update on social media.

“Presenting @ParineetiChopra as Sandeep in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @arjunk26.