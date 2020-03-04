Pro-CAA rally demanding justice for minorities in Pakistan held outside UN office in Geneva

A rally supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was held outside the United Nations office in Geneva.The protesters in the Pro-CAA rally also demanded justice for the religious minorities in Pakistan. A group of Hindus from India and Pakistan has conducted the rally.

The ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council has been witnessing protests against Pakistan . The protesters demanded justice for Hindu, Christian and other minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The protesters accused that Hindu women and Christian women are being abducted and married to Muslims in Pakistan, which is absolutely bizarre. They demanded the UN to intervene in the matter.