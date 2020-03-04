Riteish Deshmukh shares a strong video twitter and it is the need of the hour

When the world and the country is almost collapsing in the name of religion and caste, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh as posted a tik tok video of himself which makes a lot more sense that every other hate we see on social media and around us.

The actor lip synced to a song “Maula” that jeers at the hatred filled in the society. The video has gone viral and has fetched almost thirty thousand likes and views.

‘Maula’ song is from the Bollywood movie ‘Bangistan’ released in the year 2015. The movie is a satire on religion.