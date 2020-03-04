Sensen Nifty fall again on another session.

The share market opened with lower points for another day. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 115.52 points to hit 38,508.18 on the downside in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to as low as 11,267.65, down 35.65 points from the previous close.

On the 50-scrip benchmark index, 32 stocks traded lower at the time. Top percentage losers were Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Tata Steel, down between 1.78 per cent and 3.14 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Titan, HCL Tech and UPL – up between 0.67 per cent and 1.57 per cent – were the top Nifty gainers.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top drags on the Sensex.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday that it is monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and is ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 72.95 against the US dollar in morning session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.45 per cent to USD 52.61 per barrel.