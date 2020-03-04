Sensex Nifty end in lower notes

The Sensex and Nifty has fallen for another session. The points have ended at 214 after a highly volatile session.

After gyrating over 945 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 214.22 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 38,409.48.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 52.30 points or 0.46 per cent down at 11,251.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank, while Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, M&M and Asian Paints ended with gains.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus “poses evolving risks to economic activity”.

Bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Hong Kong settled with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe opened up to 1 per cent higher.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.58 per cent to USD 52.16 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to 73.34 per US dollar (intra-day).