“The future of this country will be decided on the streets”: Left-wing activist inciting mob to violence; Watch video

The Supreme Court has on Wednesday has sought the response of left-wing activist Harsh Mander about the hate speech that he delivered against the Supreme Court. The union government has brought the video to the notice of the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S.A.Bobde and B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

Harsh Mander, a former member of Sonia Gandhi’s UPA era National Advisory Council (NAC), has ignited controversy bu inciting a mob to violence. He has in the speech has said that the future of this country will be decided on streets. The video of the speech has been gone viral.

” From now on, the decision will not come from the Supreme Court of Parliament. We saw the Supreme Court did in Ayodhya, NRC and Kashmir matters. The SC has failed to honour secularism, equality and humanity. We will try fighting there too. But the decision will not happen in neither Supreme Court not Parliament, it has to be made at the streets”, said Mander while addressing anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Milia.

Harsh Mander is the chairman of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board. Recently, George Soros had vowed to fight PM Modi and nationalists of the country and had committed $1 billion towards fighting nationalism and nationalists.