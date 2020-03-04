This is how Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 33rd birthday

Unlike the starry birthdays we see around the B Town, actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 33rd birthday in a different way. The actress opted for a low key celebrations with the kids and senior citizens of a shelter home in Mumbai.

Shraddha shared few pics on Instagram in which we can see her laughing her heart out with kids and senior citizens. She wrote in her profile that she was thankful and grateful to have celebrated her birthday with them.

“Thankful, grateful and so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan – Missionaries of Charity, Byculla.” wrote the actress.