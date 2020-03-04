Tornado kills 25 people in US

At least 25 people were killed and many others were injured as a tornado struck US. The tornado struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee yesterday.As per US authenticates thousands of homes and offices have been left without electricity due to the tornado.

The deaths occurred in at least four counties, including Davidson, where Nashville is, and Putnam, Benton and Wilson. The carnage in Tennessee marked the most deadly tornado event in the United States since 23 people were killed in Lee County, Alabama, exactly one year ago, on March 3, 2019.

Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state Capitol were closed. President Donald Trump said he would visit Tennessee later this week.