UAE Ministry of Education makes important announcement

The Ministry of Education in UAE has made an important announcement. The Ministry has announced that all the schools and higher education institutions in the UAE will close for four weeks from Sunday.

“Education Ministry announces early start of spring vacation for schools,” tweeted state news agency, Wam on Tuesday.

Students will attend classes virtually through its distance learning initiative, said the tweet. The Ministry has has also launched a programme for sanitising educational institutions.

As per the earlier schedule, the spring vacation for schools and educational institutions was from March 29 to April 12. But as per the new schedule the education institutions will now be off from March 8 to 29.