Actress Kiara Advani’s lookalike is breaking the internet with her TikTok videos : Watch Here

Actress Kiara Advani’s lookalike is the new internet sensation. A TikTok user named Kalpana Sharma has been impressing netizens simply by cloning the Kabir Singh actress. Kalpana is gaining popularity by recreating dialogues and scenes that Kiara aka Preeti of Kabir Singh mouthed in the film.

While Kiara continues to go from strength to strength in Bollywood with her last year’s consecutive hits Kabir Singh followed by Good Newwz, Kalpana is winning new fans on social media by copying her dialogues and mannerisms.

Kalpana in fact is one of many social media sensations who have become a rage just by cloning big Bollywood stars. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are some stars who have lookalikes aping them on various social media outlets, particularly TikTok.