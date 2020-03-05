Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi files property case against ex-husband

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a property case against her ex-husband Shekhar Kapur. As per report, a friend of Suchitra revealed to the portal that the property which belongs to their daughter Kaveri is being used by Kabir Bedi. Hence, she has no options left but to file a property case against the filmmaker.

Suchitra wants justice for her daughter, hence, she moved the court. As per the report, Kabir Bedi’s flat is the only property that is the bone of contention between the ex-husband and wife. Their daughter Kaveri is a teenager and Suchitra like other doting moms don’t want her to struggle during her formative years.

Suchitra made her debut in Bollywood with 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.