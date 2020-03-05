BMW launched its new SUV, 2020 X1 Facelift in India: Know the key features and price

Luxury car makers BMW has launched its much waited 2020 X1 Facelift in India. The luxury SUV has tow petrol and two diesel options.

The SUV comes with a BS 6 compliant 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine gives 192 hp power and 280 Nm torque. And the diesel engine will produce 190 hp power and 400 Nm torque. An 8-speed torque converter unit handles the transmission.

There are six variants to choose. They are – sDrive 20i SportX, sDrive 20i xLine, sDrive 20D Expedition, sDrive 20D xLine, sDrive 20D MSport and xDrive 20D MSport.

The SUV comes with a panoramic sunroof and 10.25 inch infotainment system. It has also new alloys and reworked front and rear bumpers.

BMW is also offering a 5-years warranty at Rs.15,000 for petrol and for Rs.20,000 for diesel. The 2020 X1 Facelift is priced at Rs.35.90 lakh to Rs.42.90 lakh.