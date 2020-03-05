Boxing: Ashish Kumar enter quarter finals of Olympic Qualifiers

In boxing, Ashish Kumar, the Asian silver medalist has entered the quarter finals of Olympic Qualifiers. He defeated fourth-seeded Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in Jordan on Thursday in 75-kilogram category.

An entry in the semi finals will assure Ashish of his maiden spot in the Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled in July- August, 2020.

Ashish will face Maikhel Roberrd Muskita of Indonesia in the quarter finals. Earlier on Wednesday, Indian boxers Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) has entered the quarter finals. Simranjit Kaur beat Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan by 5-0 and Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Asian silver-medalist and fourth seed Nilawan Techasuep of Thailand.