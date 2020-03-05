‘Chak De India’ actress Vidya Malavade’s latest pics goes viral : See Pics

View this post on Instagram

Water as therapy .. #Panchabhuta – 5 elements that we are made of .. Water – Jal Fire – Agni Earth – Prithvi Air – Vayu Space / Sky .. Akash … ! It’s really important for our well being to be connected to these elements of nature .. everyday .. Water has energy.. water has memory ..& tremendous healing capacity .. ( it may sound weird but I speak to it , express gratitude regularly) Our bodies are made of upto 70% of water … it’s surreal how just sitting in a tub or pool of water will release stress in the hips .. Hips , lower back are where we store emotional pain & financial insecurity.. & hence pain appears ! & if you can actually spend time in salty sea water .. it can rid you of physical & emotional pain / stress as well .. I have spend hours just sitting in the ocean praying to the waves to heal my hamstring injury & emotional pain .. My hammys used to hurt so so bad a few years ago .. but with consistent careful yoga practice & ocean time .. it’s so much better now .. it’s unreal what nature can do to/ for us .. let’s try & take a step closer towards it everyday .. #connect with nature .. everyday ??