CM Mamata Banerjee set to launch ‘BJP chi chi’ campaign in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress will undertake a ‘BJP chi chi’ (shame shame) campaign in all blocks of West Bengal on Friday protesting against the “genocide” in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Wednesday.

“On Friday, in every block of the state, there will be a BJP chi chi campaign, against the genocide in Delhi, which was later portrayed as riots,” she said, addressing a party meeting here in north Bengal’s South Dinajpur district.Decrying the BJP’s role during the violence, she said men were brought from outside to kill innocent people.

“BJP is responsible for the genocide. So on Friday, we will say, “BJP, reply, where did the genocide happen in Delhi. BJP chi chi”.

She said the campaign will also raise ‘chi chi’ slogans against the BJP for enacting the Citizenship (Amednment) Act, and undertaking the National Population Register exercise, besides proposing a National Register of Citizens project across the nation.

“Such people (BJP) have no place in our country,” she said.

Banerjee spoke about the Delhi riots at length, saying dead bodies were now floating in drains of the national capital daily.

“There is now a mountain of dead bodies. Thousands of people have fled their homes, their dear ones fearing for their lives. My journalist friends tell me still 700 people are missing. The bodies of lot many people are yet to be found. And again there are dead bodies which are yet to be identified,” she said.