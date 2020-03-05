Coronavirus: GCC country suspends classes and other activities

An educational institution in the Oman has suspended all classes for the next two weeks. The decision was taken after a student studying in the college was tested positive for coronavirus.

College of the Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) has suspended all classes for two weeks. ” The college management would like to draw your kind attention that there was one student positively tested for Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, March 4,2020. The college management met this morning chaired by Dr. Khalfan Al Bharwani, CBFS Chairman and decided to suspend all classes and all other activities for a period of 14 days from March 5,2020″ said a statement issued by the college.