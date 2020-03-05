Coronavirus : Microsoft allows employees to work from home

Microsoft is allowing and encouraging its employees to work from home as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in countries around the world. The software giant has updated its guidelines for employees, allowing anyone based in Seattle or San Francisco to work from home through March 25th. Microsoft is also recommending that those who are feeling sick, have a compromised immune system, or have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the novel coronavirus) should work from home.

In an internal memo, Microsoft reveals that around half of its “multiple sites” in mainland China are open with temperature screenings in place. Working from home is optional at Microsoft’s Chinese offices, but a “large percentage” of the company’s employees are utilizing the option, according to Kurt DelBene, Microsoft’s head of corporate strategy. At the time of writing, Microsoft has not yet disclosed whether any employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.