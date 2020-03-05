Coronavirus: UAE cancels these activities for three months

All health events and activities conducted by the healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi were cancelled for the next three months. The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has urged this to all healthcare facilities

The Department of Health in a circular issued to all healthcare facilities has urged to cancel all the events and activities for the next three months in a move to control the spread of corona virus. The decision was made by the department after reviewing the increasing number of confirmed cases in various countries.

Many cases of new infection were reported from many middle east countries. So many GCC countries has already imposed many restrictions.