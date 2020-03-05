Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan issues new resolution

A new resolution was issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council. Sheikh Hamdan issued a new resolution on the regulation of public parking for cars.

As per the new resolution the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will issue monthly and annual season public car parking permits. The conditions and procedures for issuing these permits will be outlined by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The fees for the permits will based upon the type of public car parks.

The parking categories and their charges:

1. Side parking area: Dh1,400 for 3 months, Dh2,500 for 6 months, Dh4,500 for 1 year

2. Square parking area: Dh700 for 3 months, Dh1,300 for 6 months, Dh2,400 for 1 year

3. Multi-storey buildings: Dh2,000 for 3 months, Dh4,000 for 6 months, Dh8,000 for 1 year

4. Students’ parking: Dh300 for 3 months, Dh600 for 6 months, Dh1,200 for 1 year

5. Private educational institutions: Dh300 for 3 months, Dh600 for 6 months, Dh1,200 for 1 year