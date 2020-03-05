Delhi gang rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 am

After continuous delay in executing capital punishment to the culprits of the Delhi gang rape case, it is decided to hang them on March 20, at 5:30 am. However, this is the fourth death warrant being issued by the Delhi High Court.

The death warrant was issued a day after President rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, . With this, the convicts had exhausted all options for relief from the death sentence.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed March 20 as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.

The lawyer for the four death row convicts also told the court that there was no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.

“I hope this is the final date and they would be hanged on March 20. While dying Nirbhaya asked to ensure they get such punishment that such crime is not repeated ever,” Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said.

The four convicts, along with two others – one of them a minor – had gang-raped the young woman and tortured her with an iron rod on the night of December 16, 2012. She died on December 29 at a hospital in Singapore.