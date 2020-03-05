DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Delhi Violence: Shocking video of rioters including women attacking Delhi police has surfaced on internet

Mar 5, 2020, 06:22 pm IST
A shocking and disturbing video of a group of rioters including burka clad women pelting stones and attacking Delhi police at Chand Bagh area during the recent violence has surfaced on internet.

The video was shared by a journalist named Mahender Singh working with Indian Express. He has shared another video of police rescuing the DCP Amit Sharma.

It is in this area that DCP Amit Sharma was badly injured and Head Constable Ratan Lal was killed.

In the video one can see the mob running away from the spot as police started taking action. Then the mob form the other side started attacking police with stones. Sounds of gunshots can be also heard.

