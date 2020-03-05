Delhi Violence: Shocking video of rioters including women attacking Delhi police has surfaced on internet

A shocking and disturbing video of a group of rioters including burka clad women pelting stones and attacking Delhi police at Chand Bagh area during the recent violence has surfaced on internet.

The video was shared by a journalist named Mahender Singh working with Indian Express. He has shared another video of police rescuing the DCP Amit Sharma.

Madness by rioters that led to killing of one Delhi Police jawan and injuring two other cops in Chandbag Road in North East Delhi on Feb 24th. Look at the brutality faced to Delhi Police jawans. pic.twitter.com/di4EFnsqzQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 5, 2020

It is in this area that DCP Amit Sharma was badly injured and Head Constable Ratan Lal was killed.

In the video one can see the mob running away from the spot as police started taking action. Then the mob form the other side started attacking police with stones. Sounds of gunshots can be also heard.