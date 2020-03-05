Details about Chandrayaan-III and Gaganyaan Mission revealed by ISRO

More details including the possible date of launching of India’s prestigious Moon Mission-Chandrayaan III- was announced by the union government. Union Minister JItendra Singh has revealed this as a written reply to a question rised in Lok Sabha .

The union minister informed that the Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) will launch the Chandrayaan-III space mission in the first half of 2021.

Earlier in the last year, ISRO has successfully launched the Chandrayaan -2. But the Vikram Lander had a hard landing on the surface of moon.And the ISRO was unable to deploy the Pragyan Rover due to this.

The minister also informed that the ISRO is all set to conduct four biological and two physical science experiments related to micro gravity essential for the space mission.

The ISRO has successfully completed a three week flight surgeon program in collaboration with French space agency CNES. The astronaut training for the shortlisted candidates were also completed.