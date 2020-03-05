Dhanush, Sarah Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starer ‘Atrangi re’ gets release date

The much anticipated bollywood movie starring Sarah Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar is set to release on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2021, the makers announced on Thursday.

Production on the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is underway.

It is a joint production by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit “Raanjhanaa”, will feature Akshay in a “special role”. Sara is playing the female lead in the movie.

“Atrangi Re” has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma, who worked with Rai for Shahrukh’s “Zero” (2018). AR Rahman will be scoring the music.