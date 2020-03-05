HBD Rhea Kapoor : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Rhea Kapoor is an Indian film producer. She is also the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor.Rhea is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita, she is the sister of actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, granddaughter of filmmaker Surinder Kapoor, niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his wives, the late producer Mona Shourie Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, and actor Sanjay Kapoor. Her cousins are actors Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Mohit Marwah as well as actor Ranveer Singh.Kapoor pursued her graduation in “Dramatic literature” from New York University.

She has completed her college studies at New York University and graduated in Dramatic Literature and Theatre Course. She then moved to film production. In 2010, Riya made film Aisha with sister Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. It was a romantic comedy drama, directed by Rajshree Ojha, starring Abhay Deol in the lead roles and Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. However, this film could not do much at the box office.

In year 2014, Rhea ideated Khoobsurat. In this film too, she took her sister Sonam and the male lead was Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film didn’t enjoy much success but Rhea cemented her place in the industry.

Rhea has been dating Karan Boolani since long time. They often share their photos on social media. According to media reports, Rhea always makes films on women. She had revealed in an interview that she is now going to step into production of the web series.