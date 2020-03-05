‘I am dissappointed,” says Rajnikanth over his political entry row

Stating his disappointment over a particular thing during his interaction with the functionaries of his party, Superstar Rajnikanth said that he was dissapointed.

The actor declined to specify what his disappointment was. The top star, who is expected to foray into politics, said he recently told a delegation of Muslim religious leaders for a meeting with the Centre over their concerns on the CAA and NPR and assured his support in their effort.

The RMM (Rajni Makkal Mandram), which came into being in 2018 is a launch vehicle for the actor’s political party.

Asked when he will launch his political party, he told reporters: “Only to discuss about all such things, I met the district secretaries after a year. There were lots of questions and I answered them.

“We exchanged views on many things. They were all very much satisfied. But on a matter, I did not have much satisfaction. It was only a disappointment. I don’t like to reveal what it is. I will tell you when the time comes.”

Asked if his disappointment was a political disappointment or one related to the present political ecosystem, he said: “It is a personal (at the individual level) disappointment.”