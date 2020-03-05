Indian student tests positive for Covid in UAE

An Indian student in UAE contracted Covid-19 from his parents who just returned from a tour of Italy. The Indian administered school declared closure following today’s finding.
The student got the infection from parents who were earlier tested positive for the virus. Following the child also started showing the symptoms which on tests confirmed the infection. The student’s sister is also under observation after the confirmation. The family is treated symptomatically and is responding well to medicines, according to UAE health authorities.
