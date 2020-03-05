Karnataka budget:Liquor price soars,features novel Childrens budget

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa today presented the annual state budget at Vidhan Soudha, the Karnataka Assembly house.

In the budget elaboration speech, Yediyurappa claimed that a shortfall of 8.83 Cr for flood relief added to 3000 Cr pending as GST compensation forced the state government to cut short the funds for several departments. The budget is still unique for its emphasis on Children, a fund of 36,000 Cr kept aside for the overall development of children. The BSY government has also increased the excise duty on Indian Made Liquor (KML) across 18 slabs by six percent.

Also, 2000 Cr rupees is allowed for the development of unauthorized slum areas in 10 cities including Bengaluru.66 Crore is allocated for erecting a statue of Kempegowda at Kempegowda airport.