Man issued voters ID card with dog’s photo on it

In a bizarre incident a man has received a voter ID card with his name and personal information and with a dog’s image on it. The incident is reported from Ramnagar village in Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Sunil Karmakar had applied for a correction in his voter ID card. But in return he got the card with an image of dog on it.

WB: Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad,says he had applied for a correction in his voter ID&when he received a revised ID,it had a dog's photo instead of his own. BDO says "Photo has already been corrected. He'll get final ID with correct photo."(04.03) pic.twitter.com/c9Ba9uybOP — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

“Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. I saw the photo. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he didn’t see the photo. This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again,” said Sunil Karmakar.

After the incident become news, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has asserted that the picture has already been corrected and Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo.

Later West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer has made it clear that the revised corrected card has been issued to Sunil Karmakar.