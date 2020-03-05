Open sale of meat and fish banned in Indian city

Open sale of all kinds of meat were banned by the district authority in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow. This decision was made as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The district magistrate has issued an order for this on Thursday. The order urges all civic authorities to ensure that there is no open sale of meat like chicken and fish. Areas where animals reside in the open will undergo fogging.

The order also banned the open slaughtering of animals. Frozen meat and sale of semi-cooked and half boiled meat has also come under the ambit of the order and sale of such product has been banned .

The open sale of cut fruits is also banned throughout the district with immediate effect says the order.