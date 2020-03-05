Sanjay Bansal, Flipkart’s co founder’s wife charges dowry harassment case

Flipkat’s o founder Sanjay Bansal has been filed with dowry harassment case by his wife Priya in Bangalore’s Koramangala police station.

Four persons have been named in the FIR registered – Sachin Bansal, his father Satprakash Aggarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal.

Sanjay and Priya got married in the year 8008. However, in her complaint Priya alleges that the dowry harassment began prior to their wedding. In her complaint to the police on February 28, 35-year-old Priya alleged that her father had spent over Rs 50 lakh for their wedding and had given Sachin Rs 11 lakh in cash. However, from court records it seems that Kiran Bansal had filed a case against her daughter-in-law a few weeks prior to this. The nature of that case remains unclear.

Priya, a dentist by profession, alleges that Sachin physically assaulted her and demanded money. In October last year, Sachin allegedly physically assaulted her after demanding that the properties they owned jointly. She also alleged that when Sachin had sexually harassed her sister as well. Priya further alleged that when she refused to transfer the properties to Sachin, his parents and his brother also harassed her. His harassment in 2019 has also been alleged.