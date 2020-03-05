Trailer of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ released: Watch it here

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood dark comedy film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ was released by the makers of the film. The film has Arjun?Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The makers has released the first look poster and the release date on Tuesday.

On?March 3, the actors took to Instagram to share the posters of each other’s characters. Arjun Kapoor shared the first poster of the flick featuring Parineeti in a geeky look, donning spectacles.“Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf,” he wrote.

Following her co-star, Parineeti shared a character poster of Arjun as a police officer. “My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @sapfthefilm @yrf,” Parineeti captioned the picture.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. It was later pushed to 2019 but it didn’t release last year as well. The film produced by Yashraj Films production.