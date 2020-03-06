50% discount on traffic fines will soon end in UAE

The Abu Dhabi police has informed that the 50% discount scheme on traffic fines will end soon. The scheme is for all traffic fines registered before December 22. The fines must be paid off within three months.

Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police has informed that all black points and vehicle impediments charge will also be waive off. The scheme is applicable to all traffic fines and violations except those coming under the category ‘dangerous’.

The drivers also get 35% discount on all traffic fines if they pay the fines with in 60 days. In another ‘Early payment Scheme’, drivers can enjoy 25% discount if they pay the fines after 60 days. This 25% discount will remain applicable for one year, yet with no discount on late payment or vehicle impoundment, if nay.