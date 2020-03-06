‘Asaduddin Owaisi is “Neo Jinnah”, says BJP leader Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra has came down heavily on All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The BJP leader hit out at the AIMIM leader for opposing CAA and inciting people to protest against CAA.

” One is Instigator in Chief and he is not an ordinary person, he is Neo Jinnah. Asaduddin Owaisi’s right hand and accomplice has said 15 crore Muslims can be tough on 100 crore majority population. But, did the Instigator in Chief regret even 15 seconds?’, asked Sambit Patra while talking at a conference ‘A Talk on Constitutional and Moral Imperatives of the CAA: Decoding the Polemics” organised by BJP legal cell.

” Being a barrister, is Asaduddin Owaisi not able to understand what CAA is? Is he not bale to understand that CAA is not anti-Muslim, and not in any way discriminatory? Is he not bale to understand that CAA is constitutional?”, asked the BJP leader.