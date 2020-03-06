Australia in Corona fear, Video shows aged man frantically searching for a loo roll

Australians gripped with Covid-19 fear went on to clear all toilet roll racks in the nation’s Supermarkets which triggered an acute shortage of basic necessity items.The toilet rolls are used to make face masks as Covid-19 set its foot on Australia triggering a panic purchase of face masks and toilet rolls. An estimated 500 percent jump is recorded in toilet paper sales after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Some Australian newspapers had even begun including some extra pages to their publication so as to use it in place of the loo paper. Meanwhile, the video of an elderly man frantically searching for toilet paper in the empty aisle of consumables in a supermarket is viral in the internet.

Social media users have commented and urged not to panic and exercise caution against the pandemic.