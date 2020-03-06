Congress MLA resigns from Madhya Pradesh assembly

Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday resigned from the Madhya Pradesh assembly amid horse-trading of MLAs. Dung has sent his resignation to the Speaker.

Recently, 10 Madhya Pradesh MLAs, including Dang, had gone missing, with the Congress accusing the BJP of holding these MLAs hostage. Six of these MLAs have returned but four have still not returned to Bhopal.

Dang sent his resignation to Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Thursday night.He claimed that he though he has been elected a second time from Suwasra in Mandsaur, no minister and officials are listening to him that led to his resignation.

Blaming the BJP for trying to topple the Congress government in MP, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, “When we got to know about this, we tried to get back the MLAs and Ramabai has come back while others want to come, but the BJP is trying to stop the MLAs.”

The development comes a day after Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of poaching its party Legislators to topple the Congress government in the state.Singh had alleged that the MLAs were being offered huge cash in lieu of support to the BJP.