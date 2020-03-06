Coronavirus: A team from Telangana visit Kerala

In order to study the measures adopted by Kerala to tackle corona virus, a 12 member team from Telangana met Health Minister K K Shailaja and other officials.

The minister said many states had evinced interest in the Kerala model to treat the virus.

Shailaja informed them about the model followed by the southern state and how it had drawn up a plan to monitor and effectively treat the virus.

The team members, including Dr Mahaboob Khan, visited the screening facilities at the airport here.

They are also expected to visit Alappuzha district from where one of the positive cases had been reported.

Kerala had reported first India’s three coronavirus cases but all three had been discharged from the hospitals after recovery.