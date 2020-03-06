Latest NewsInternational

Coronavirus : Australian newspaper prints extra pages to help out in toilet paper shortage ; Watch Video

Mar 6, 2020, 01:06 pm IST
An Australian newspaper has printed an extra eight pages to be used as toilet paper after coronavirus fears prompted customers to bulk buy supplies, leaving some supermarket shelves bare.

In a bid to tackle the shortage, The NT News provided a practical — if unconventional — solution.

Australians living in the Northern Territories would have noticed on Thursday that eight pages in the paper had been left bare, except for watermarks and a cut-out guide edition.

“Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares,” the newspaper read.

“That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency.”

